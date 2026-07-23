Dish Network 401(k) Target-Date Fund Suit Heads To Trial

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 23, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Thursday refused to hand Dish Network an early win in a proposed class action alleging 401(k) target-date funds underperformed, concluding the case should head to trial on disputes between the parties about whether the satellite provider breached fiduciary duties under federal benefits law....
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