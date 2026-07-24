Traders Say Louis Dreyfus Can't Decert, Arbitrate Cotton Suit

By Bryan Koenig ( July 24, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Cotton futures traders want a New York federal judge to keep their certified class action moving towards trial, arguing that Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV has no basis to force some class members into arbitration or to disqualify the named plaintiff and undo certification....
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