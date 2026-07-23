Ex-Girardi Atty Says Probation's Enough For Role In Theft
By Lauraann Wood ( July 23, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A former Girardi Keese attorney argued Thursday that probation would be a sufficient punishment for his admitted role in helping once-celebrated plaintiffs' attorney Tom Girardi steal millions of settlement dollars from clients whose family members died in a plane crash....
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