Google Must Face Ex-NPR Host's AI Voice Suit In State Court
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 23, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday that former NPR "Morning Edition" co-host David Greene's claims that Google misappropriated his voice in an artificial intelligence podcasting product could proceed in state court, rejecting Google's contention that his claims arose under the Copyright Act and thus belong in federal court....
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