DOD Says Boat Strike Videos Sought By NYT Are Classified

By Lauren Berg ( July 24, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense told a New York federal judge that while it did share on social media video clips from military strikes on boats in the Pacific and Caribbean, it properly withheld from The New York Times the full-length videos because they contain classified details....
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