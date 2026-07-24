Dallas Jury Hits C.H. Robinson With $600M Verdict For Crash
By Spencer Brewer and Linda Chiem ( July 24, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Dallas County jury hit C.H. Robinson with a $604 million verdict Thursday after finding the freight broker and logistics company partially responsible for a 2021 crash that killed three people and injured two others in Mississippi....
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