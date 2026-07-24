Viamedia Says Comcast Already Has Info It Wants

By Nadia Dreid ( July 24, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Viamedia wants an Illinois federal court to declare moot Comcast's motion to compel information about one of its board members, saying it has already disclosed how much the key witness in question stands to be paid if Viamedia comes out on top in the antitrust battle....
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