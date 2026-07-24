FDA, CDC Broaden Cyclospora Outbreak To 9 States

By Emily Field ( July 24, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the investigation into the ongoing cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce has now expanded into four more states, bringing the total to nine....
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