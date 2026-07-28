What New USDA 'Beneficial Owner' Definition Means For Cos.

By Marisa Bocci, Kari Larson and Jeffrey Thomson ( July 28, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978, or AFIDA, requires foreign persons who acquire, transfer or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report those transactions to the secretary of agriculture....
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