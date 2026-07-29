And Now A Word From The Panel: MDL Judge Selection
By Alan Rothman ( July 29, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a bimonthly column that "rides the circuit" with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as it meets at venues around the country. This installment looks at the considerations involved in the selection of judges by the panel to preside over MDL proceedings....
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