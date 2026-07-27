Anthropic Users Want Payback For 'Degraded' Claude Service

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 27, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Anthropic owes its paid subscribers for services lost when it reduced their access to its flagship product, Claude, and made backend decisions that degraded the product's quality, one subscriber has alleged in yet another proposed class action filed in California federal court over the artificial intelligence company's usage limits....
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