ATI Beats ERISA Suit Over $1.5B Pension Risk Transfer
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 27, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Defense and aerospace company ATI won escape from a proposed class action alleging it put retirees' benefits at risk by transferring approximately $1.5 billion of pension obligations to a private equity-backed insurance company, convincing a Pennsylvania federal court Monday that ex-workers hadn't sufficiently demonstrated standing to sue....
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