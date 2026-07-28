Insurance Co. Beats Kosovo Citizens' Disability Benefits Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( July 28, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New York Life Insurance Co. unit defeated a lawsuit alleging it breached Pennsylvania law when it denied disability benefits to 17 Kosovo citizens who supported the U.S. military in Afghanistan, with a federal judge ruling the claims are preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....
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