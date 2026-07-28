Discovery Ruling Shows How Extant Rules Mesh With AI Tools

By Christopher Davies, Marissa Wenzel and Zviad Guruli ( July 28, 2026, 3:11 PM EDT) -- As parties continue to employ generative artificial intelligence in discovery, a recent decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California provides welcome guidance on the legal framework courts will apply to disputes about the use of generative AI tools in document review....
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