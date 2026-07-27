Black, Latino Chicagoans Win Cert. In Traffic Stop Bias Suit

By Gina Kim ( July 27, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge certified a class of Black and Latino drivers who alleged Chicago police pulled them over for minor traffic infractions leading to frisks and vehicle searches at higher rates than white drivers, finding Monday there was significant evidence showing drivers of color are stopped at disproportionate rates. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.