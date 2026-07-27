Calif. Judge Doubts AI Citation Case Fits Diversion Program
By Craig Clough ( July 27, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A State Bar of California judge on Monday explained her decision to decline to refer an attorney to the bar's alternative discipline program for allegedly using nonexistent citations drafted with artificial intelligence, saying the attorney did not provide any grounds for such a referral and she is unsure there could be any such grounds....
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