BofA Must Face Consumer Suit Over Autopay Double Charges
By Katryna Perera ( July 28, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that Bank of America NA cannot avoid facing a majority of the claims in a lawsuit accusing the bank of not adjusting automatic payments on credit cards when customers manually pay off their statement balance in the middle of a billing cycle, finding a consumer established standing and showed evidence of a deceptive practice....
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