Trump Permitted To Amend NYT Defamation Suit

By David Minsky ( July 28, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted President Donald Trump permission to amend his lawsuit against the New York Times and its reporters, allowing him to explain in detail why statements in a book and articles published shortly before the 2024 election are false and were meant to derail his campaign....
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