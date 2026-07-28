Calif. Judge Won't Toss Challenge To Homeless Camp Sweeps

By Isaac Monterose ( July 28, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge partially tossed a proposed class action challenging homeless camp sweeps conducted by California's Department of Transportation and local police working for San Diego County, the city of Santee and the city of Lakeside, but allowed many of the claims to proceed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.