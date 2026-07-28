ICE Facility's Appointed Monitor Reports Medical Neglect

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 28, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is failing to comply with a California federal judge's preliminary injunction order requiring it to provide an adequate healthcare system at a detention center in the western Mojave Desert, according to a report from a court-appointed monitor....
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