Nielsen Says 2nd Circ. Ruling Makes Courts Price Regulators

By Matthew Perlman ( July 28, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Nielsen has asked the Second Circuit to reconsider a ruling upholding an injunction in a case from Cumulus accusing it of tying sales of its national radio ratings data to its local offerings, telling the appeals court the ruling turns judges into price regulators....
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