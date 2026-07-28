340B Appellate Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2026

By Mark Payne ( July 28, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers and pharmaceutical groups will be pressing federal appeals courts in the second half of 2026 to strike down state laws that block them from imposing restrictions on 340B contract pharmacy arrangements, following Fourth Circuit rulings that ran counter to other courts' decisions....
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