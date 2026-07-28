Alkegen Can Draw On Ch. 11 Financing In Prepack Case
By Vince Sullivan ( July 28, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt specialty materials maker Alkegen received permission Tuesday from a Texas judge to access part of a $630 million bankruptcy loan from existing lenders after opposition over the size of the interim package was overruled....
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