Randy Quaid Loses Bid To Undo $3.5M Calif. Property Ruling

By Lauren Berg ( July 28, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Actor Randy Quaid and his wife cannot overturn a $3.5 million judgment awarded to a California couple who bought a Santa Barbara property that once belonged to the Quaids, an appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding substantial evidence supporting claims that the Quaids' false ownership assertions damaged the property's marketability....
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