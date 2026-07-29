Calif. Tribes, Enviros Challenge Mojave Groundwater Project
By Crystal Owens ( July 29, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- California tribes and environmental groups are challenging a decision by the federal government to approve a plan to revive a once defunct oil and gas pipeline to transport groundwater beneath the Mojave Desert, arguing that the "ill-conceived water-extraction scheme" will damage ecosystems that are part of sacred Indigenous cultural resources....
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