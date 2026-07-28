11th Circ. Sides With Lockheed Martin In Toxic Exposure Suits
By Hailey Konnath ( July 28, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday refused to disturb a Florida federal court's decision excluding testimony from plaintiffs' experts in a pair of suits claiming Lockheed Martin allowed toxic waste to leach into the area surrounding its Orlando facility, ruling that both experts' testimony fell short of evidentiary requirements....
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