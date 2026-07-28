DHS Can't Undo Order Halting TSA Union Deal Cancellation
By Rachel Riley ( July 28, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle denied the Trump administration's bid on Tuesday to lift a court order blocking the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from canceling a collective bargaining agreement covering thousands of Transportation Security Administration workers, saying the government failed to debunk two independent grounds for the injunction....
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