Trump Asks Supreme Court To Upend $83M Carroll Verdict

By Lauren Berg ( July 28, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to wade in and overturn a jury's $83.3 million verdict finding he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of a decades-old sexual assault, pointing to the justices' decision giving presidents sweeping immunity for official acts....
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