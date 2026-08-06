Texas Judge Wary Order Recusal In Jerry Jones Assault Case

By Spencer Brewer ( August 6, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge seemed dubious of a recusal bid by a woman who claimed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sexually assaulted her, hinting Thursday that the argument to oust the judge overseeing the woman's case rested on meager evidence....
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