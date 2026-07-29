Calif. Court OKs $11M Verdict In Motorcycle Crash Case

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 29, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles' publicly owned utility provider can't avoid an $11 million judgment after one of its van drivers caused a crash that left a motorcyclist with lifelong injuries, a California appeals court ruled, saying the city couldn't meet the "almost impossible" burden needed to prove the biker's "excessive speed" substantially caused the collision....
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