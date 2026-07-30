Hayward Investor Atty Fees Bid Cut To $5M By Judge

By Katryna Perera ( July 30, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has cut roughly $1.5 million from a requested fee for attorneys who negotiated a $20 million settlement between pool equipment maker Hayward Holdings Inc. and its investors, finding that the firm did not provide enough information to back up the reasonableness of its requested fee....
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