How State Actions Are Reshaping Surveillance Pricing Risk

By Michelle Kallen, Christian Auty and Stephanie Sebastian ( July 31, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- State lawmakers and attorneys general are increasingly scrutinizing surveillance pricing, and a handful of states have begun to prohibit it outright. On June 4, New York passed the One Fair Price Act, legislation that, if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would ban surveillance pricing, the first to do so economy‑wide....
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