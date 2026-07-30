Cloud Tech Co. Hid AI Shift's Toll On Revenue, Investor Says

By Sydney Price ( July 30, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Rackspace Technology, a cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions company, has been accused of misleading investors about the value of its strategic partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and its decision to shift capital away from its private cloud business, resulting in a recent financial guidance cut....
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