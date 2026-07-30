DOJ Debuts Terrorist Removal Court In Afghan Mother's Case

By Jared Foretek ( July 30, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An Afghan national with legal permanent resident status was accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting on Election Day in 2024 in the first ever hearing Thursday morning at U.S. Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a court that has been unused since it was created in 1996....
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