Split NJ High Court Backs Walmart In Snowy Lot Injury Suit
By Carla Baranauckas ( July 30, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Walmart didn't create the "unusual circumstances" required to make it liable for injuries suffered by a customer who slipped on a snowy parking lot, drawing a sharp dissent from justices who said the majority's take shunned case law and "bedrock tort principles" and misread case law....
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