9th Circ Rules 401(k) Plan Arbitration Clause Unenforceable
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 30, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel refused Thursday to force individual arbitration of former investment management company worker's proposed class action alleging 401(k) self-dealing, ruling that an arbitration provision in retirement plan documents was unenforceable because it sought to nullify rights guaranteed by federal benefits law....
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