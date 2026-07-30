XAI Can't Unmask Jane Does In Deepfake Suit, Judge Says

By Gina Kim ( July 30, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday declined to order a group of women suing xAI Corp. over Grok-generated deepfakes of them in sexual situations to reveal their identities and allowed them to proceed pseudonymously, finding their fears of threatened harm and retaliation from having to disclose their real names were reasonable....
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