Workplace Menopause Laws Demand New HR Playbooks

By Elliot Griffin ( July 31, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- According to a 2023 study from the Society for Women's Health Research, 2 in 5 people experiencing menopause symptoms have considered leaving a job — or actually left one — because of those symptoms, and 1 in 4 considered passing on, or did pass on, a leadership opportunity for the same reason.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.