Enbridge Loses 7th Circ. Wis. Trespass Row, Gets $5.2M Redo

By Crystal Owens ( July 30, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld a decision holding that Enbridge Energy is trespassing on Wisconsin tribal lands, but vacated and remanded a $5.2 million restitution order and timeline for a portion of the Line 5 pipeline's removal, saying the company needs a "reasonable opportunity" to complete the proposed reroute....
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