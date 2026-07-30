Valve Scores Quick Appeal In Gamer Arbitration Clause Fight
By Rachel Riley ( July 30, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge on Thursday granted Valve Corp.'s bid for a quick appeal of an order declining to halt antitrust arbitrations brought by hundreds of individual gamers, pausing the litigation for the video game developer to seek the Ninth Circuit's input on whether the arbitrations can proceed under its subscriber terms. ...
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