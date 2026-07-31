Anthropic Says Authors' New AI Copyright Claims Fall Flat

By Adam Lidgett ( July 31, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Anthropic says that a three-year statute of limitations bars the amended copyright claims of a group of authors who opted out of the $1.5 million settlement the artificial intelligence company reached in a suit claiming it pirated writers' works to train its flagship product, Claude....
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