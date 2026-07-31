'Don't Tell Chum': Rozier Says Text Contradicts Betting Charge

By Lauren Berg ( July 31, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier on Friday asked a New York federal judge to toss two of four criminal charges he faces over allegations he and others tipped gamblers with lucrative prop bet information, saying the government's discovery shows he didn't know he was the subject of wagers....
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