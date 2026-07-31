Lab, Ex-CEO, Fla. Resident To Pay $36M Over Kickback Claims

By Katryna Perera ( July 31, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based laboratory, its former CEO and a Florida businessman have each entered into settlements with the U.S. government totaling $36.4 million to resolve claims they paid kickbacks and billed Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary medical genetic testing, in violation of the False Claims Act....
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