Reynolds Wrap Users Win Cert. In 'Made In USA' False Ad Suit
By Gina Kim ( July 31, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge certified a class of Reynolds Wrap users who alleged the household goods company deceptively labeled its aluminum foil as "Made in U.S.A." despite the fact that most of the production takes place elsewhere, ruling their claims are typical since they all saw and relied on the representations when buying the products. ...
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