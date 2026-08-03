Russia Says Oschadbank Forum-Shopped In $1.1B Fight

By Corey Rothauser ( August 3, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Russia has urged a New York federal court to dismiss or transfer Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank's effort to recognize a French judgment tied to a $1.1 billion arbitral award over its Crimean investments, arguing the bank improperly filed the action in New York to avoid related proceedings already underway in Washington, D.C....
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