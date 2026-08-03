9th Circ. Won't Toss Ex-LA Supervisor's Fraud Conviction

By Craig Clough ( August 3, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday denied former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas' bid to escape his fraud, bribery and conspiracy convictions, finding that his "funneling" scheme of giving $100,000 to the University of Southern California before it facilitated the same amount moving to his son's nonprofit constituted a "thing of value."...
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