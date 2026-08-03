Texas Court Backs Aerospace Co. In Fatal Truck Crash Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 3, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has cleared an aerospace company in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal big-rig collision, saying the company did not exercise sufficient control over the trucking companies that transported its cargo to owe a legal duty to the family of one of the crash victims....
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