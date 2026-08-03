Boeing, UN Worker's Family Set For 3rd Ethiopian Air Trial
By Lauraann Wood ( August 3, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Boeing is set to face its most evidence-packed trial yet as the family of a former United Nations executive prepares to ask a third Illinois federal jury for damages for a 737 Max 8 jet that crashed within minutes of takeoff....
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