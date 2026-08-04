UMB Bank Suit Over Failed Hard Rock Hotel Headed To Trial

By Katryna Perera ( August 4, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- UMB Bank NA's lawsuit over a failed $80 million development of a Hard Rock hotel and events center in Kansas is set to proceed to trial, with a federal judge holding that the suit asserts triable issues regarding whether some of the defendants shared a common purpose to defraud and to participate in a fraudulent enterprise. ...
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