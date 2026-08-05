GAO Backs DHS In $12.4M Training Center Support Deal Protest

By Tom Lotshaw ( August 5, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled against a Georgia business seeking reconsideration of its proposal for a $12.4 million laundry service contract with a federal law enforcement training facility, saying officials were not obliged to flag issues with its bid before awarding it to another business....
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